Estée Lauder Signs Acclaimed Model Adut Akech as New Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Estée Lauder today announced that it has signed one of the fashion industry's brightest stars, Adut Akech, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Adut will feature in makeup and skincare campaigns across digital, in-store, TV and print, with her first campaigns debuting July 2021. Adut joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent, including Ana de Armas, Anok Yai, Bianca Brandolini D'Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Diana Penty, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Koki and Yang Mi.

"Adut is one of fashion's biggest and most influential stars," said Stéphane de La Faverie, Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies & Global Brand President, Estée Lauder and AERIN. "We believe her incredible story, personality and beauty will help us continue to inspire and connect with our consumers and establish her as a beauty icon of her generation."

"To be part of the Estée Lauder family is a dream come true," said Adut Akech. "Estée Lauder has such an amazing heritage, and the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder continues to be an inspiration to women around the world. Like her, I hope to inspire girls everywhere to never give up on following their dreams."

About Adut Akech

Adut Akech is currently one of the fashion industry's most in-demand talents, winner of the coveted Model of the Year honor at The Fashion Awards in 2019 and included on the 2019 TIME100 Next list.

Born during a journey to Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, South Sudanese native Adut spent her earliest days as a refugee. Adut and her family eventually emigrated to Adelaide, Australia, where she joined a local modeling agency as a student. In 2016, she was cast as a global exclusive for Anthony Vaccarello's debut Yves Saint Laurent show. Since then, she has become the muse of renowned designers such as Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli and Chanel's late Karl Lagerfeld, and has walked for Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Miu Miu, Prada, and more.

Adut has shot campaigns for Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Versace, among others. She has also appeared on the covers and in editorials for American Vogue, British Vogue, Italian Vogue, Vogue Australia, Japanese Vogue, Vogue Paris, Vogue Korea, i-D, and more, working with legendary photographers such as Steven Meisel, Inez & Vinoodh, Tyler Mitchell, and Tim Walker. She is represented by The Society Management New York.

Outside of her career in fashion, Adut has recently begun working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to promote causes that support refugees around the world. She hopes that her own story can serve as inspiration for many to become more invested in alleviating the plight of refugees.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances - all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points - from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524400/Estee_Lauder_Adut_Akech.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524403/Estee_Lauder_Logo.jpg