ESR Launches HaloLock System: Taking MagSafe Further

WILMINGTON, Del., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech company ESR launches the first-of-its-kind HaloLock System today; a full line of MagSafe-compatible accessories that brings "Power in a Snap" convenience to the home, office, car, and more. All 12 products are available on esrgear.com and Amazon, with more coming soon.

"When Apple incorporated MagSafe into the iPhone 12, we believed this had huge potential to transform how people interact with their phones," said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "We saw a future MoT (Magnetism of Things), and with that in mind, we created an innovative MagSafe-compatible car charger in 2020, and have now developed a whole ecosystem of magnetic accessories that reimagine what MagSafe can do."

Expanding Real-World Use

The ESR HaloLock System takes MagSafe further by adapting it to new places or giving it totally new functionality; opening up more possibilities for how users can integrate their phone into daily life.

HaloLock Car Charger: first to take MagSafe charging on the road

HaloLock Kickstand Charger: transforms from pad to stand on demand

HaloLock Desktop Charger: adjustable at 4 points for nearly limitless configurations

Taking MagSafe Beyond iPhone 12

To accommodate MagSafe charging, ESR HaloLock offers a variety of iPhone 12 cases including the MagSafe-certified Cloud series, the clear Sidekick series, the sharp Metro series, and the minimalistic Cloud bumper case.

In addition, ESR has brought the MagSafe experience to AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy phones. The HaloLock Hybrid Case for AirPods Pro automatically aligns with MagSafe chargers for the fastest and most efficient charging. The HaloLock Universal Ring not only upgrades standard cases to MagSafe, but also brings the magnetic alignment and mounting of MagSafe to Samsung phones.

The HaloLock System will continue to expand with the addition of accessories for iPhone 13 and other smart devices.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company with a user base of over 100 million people, and has held a top 3 rank on Amazon for smart device protection since 2018. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR continues to create electronics accessories, tech-enhanced products, and emergent smart devices that make tech easier to use.

