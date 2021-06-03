Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
03.06.21
16:57 Uhr
7,420 Euro
-0,060
-0,80 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4608,04017:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2021 | 16:17
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olainfarm: Important information about Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 17, 2021

Joint stock company "Olainfarm", unified registration number 40003007246, legal address: 5 Rupnicu Street 5, Olaine, LV 2114, hereinafter referred to as "the Company", invites shareholders to get acquainted with the notification regarding procedure for the Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 17, 2021, published on the website of the Company www.olainfarm.com, in the Official system of the Central Storage of Regulated Information: https://csri.investinfo.lvand on the website of joint stock company "NASDAQ Riga": http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

Number of meeting participants to present in person (at the premises of the company 5 Rupnicu Street, Olaine, Olaine county) is limited.1 To participate in person at the premises of the company, shareholders, their proxy and representatives are invited to indicate in the application form information about wish to participate in the shareholders meeting at the premises of the company. Reservation of places for participation in the shareholders meeting in person at the premises of the Company will be made in the order of receipt of applications. Shareholders will be informed about reservation of place to present in person after receipt of the application from the shareholder.

To the shareholders applied for remote participation through MS Teams, not later than till 17th of June, 2021 9:00, will be sent access information to the e-mail address specified by the shareholder.

In Olaine, 3rd of June, 2021

The Management Board of the Joint stock company "Olainfarm"

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

1 clause 141 and 17, sub-clause 38.27.5 of the Regulation No.360 of June 9, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers "Epidemiological Safety Measures for the Containment of the Spread of COVID-19 Infection"

Attachments

  • Sapulces_norise_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c80231c9-8f36-402d-94f9-f1907e158821)
  • Pieteiksanas veidlapa_LV_ENG_17.06.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/28e272a6-8f13-4cd3-a28a-5d9c0aa56607)
  • Balsojuma_veidlapa_17.06.2021_LV_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1e64c42-856e-4c9a-9d2a-d7dae0704bf9)
  • Pazinojums_Covid-19_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/13dd5e66-68b8-4658-b97c-088faa44fc9f)

OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.