Olainfarm: Important information about Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 17, 2021

Joint stock company "Olainfarm", unified registration number 40003007246, legal address: 5 Rupnicu Street 5, Olaine, LV 2114, hereinafter referred to as "the Company", invites shareholders to get acquainted with the notification regarding procedure for the Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 17, 2021, published on the website of the Company www.olainfarm.com , in the Official system of the Central Storage of Regulated Information: https://csri.investinfo.lv and on the website of joint stock company "NASDAQ Riga": http:// www.nasdaqbaltic.com.



Number of meeting participants to present in person (at the premises of the company 5 Rupnicu Street, Olaine, Olaine county) is limited.1 To participate in person at the premises of the company, shareholders, their proxy and representatives are invited to indicate in the application form information about wish to participate in the shareholders meeting at the premises of the company. Reservation of places for participation in the shareholders meeting in person at the premises of the Company will be made in the order of receipt of applications. Shareholders will be informed about reservation of place to present in person after receipt of the application from the shareholder.

To the shareholders applied for remote participation through MS Teams, not later than till 17th of June, 2021 9:00, will be sent access information to the e-mail address specified by the shareholder.

In Olaine, 3rd of June, 2021

The Management Board of the Joint stock company "Olainfarm"

1 clause 141 and 17, sub-clause 38.27.5 of the Regulation No.360 of June 9, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers "Epidemiological Safety Measures for the Containment of the Spread of COVID-19 Infection"

