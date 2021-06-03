Cambridge Global: Whittier Trust Announces Retirement of William Ramsey

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / William "Bill" Ramsey of The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada is retiring after 29 years at Whittier and a 43-year long career in financial services.

Bill was a Managing Director of Whittier Trust and President and Director of Whittier Trust's Nevada subsidiary overseeing the Reno, Nevada and Seattle offices.

In 1994, Bill opened Whittier's Nevada subsidiary, Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. after serving as Vice President for Whittier Trust Company in South Pasadena, CA.

"Bill's leadership and dedication to the highest standards of client service was a key part to our success over the last 29 years. He will continue serving on the Whittier Trust Company of Nevada Board of Directors and being an ambassador." said David Dahl, President & CEO of Whittier Trust. Bill also dedicated his time to serving on the Board of Trustees for Sierra Nevada University and is a Board Treasurer for the National Auto Museum in Reno, NV.

Bill's duties at Whittier Trust Company of Nevada will be succeeded by Victoria Kahn. Bill can be found enjoying his retirement on the golf course or working on his cherished race car.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier's wealth management platform serves over 480 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on over $17 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com

CONTACT:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650281/Whittier-Trust-Announces-Retirement-of-William-Ramsey