Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for K-Fast Holding AB (112/21)

Referring to the bulletin from K-Fast Holding AB's annual general meeting, held on May 19, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 6:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 7, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: KFAST B Terms: Split: 6:1 Current ISIN: SE0013382355 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 4, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016101679 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 7, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.