Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
WKN: A2PV2V ISIN: SE0013382355 Ticker-Symbol: 6D9 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
09:16 Uhr
34,800 Euro
+0,800
+2,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
K-FAST HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K-FAST HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 16:29
82 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for K-Fast Holding AB (112/21)

Referring to the bulletin from K-Fast Holding AB's annual general meeting, held
on May 19, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 6:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 7, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 KFAST B   
Terms:                    Split: 6:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0013382355
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 4, 2021 
New ISIN code:                SE0016101679
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 7, 2021 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
