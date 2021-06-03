Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021

PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 16:34
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AT&T Dealer My Wireless solves retail task management and issue resolution by partnering with Intelocate

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operations Platform, Intelocate, is going to be helping My Wireless with their day-to-day issue resolution and task management processes by creating visibility and improving turnaround times.

My Wireless is one of the largest AT&T authorized retailers in the United States with stores from Hawaii to Puerto Rico. To keep up with innovation from AT&T, and continue to deliver excellent customer service, the My Wireless team needed tools to help with the visibility of issue resolution and task execution, track consignment inventory data with AT&T and communicate with employees.

"Today's Today's Wireless Authorized Retailer has to keep track of new technology, new phones, a consignment model that requires detailed reporting week over week, not to mention all the details needed to keep employees and stores up to speed. It's a lot for retailers to worry about today. We're excited to help My Wireless grow while reducing the complexity of the business." says Tim McLaughlin, VP of Sales at Intelocate.

"Intelocate gives us the ability to see issues across the business that previously might have been unaccounted for, allocate tasks to employees, manage tasks and have visibility on progress," said Dan Swindler, Sr. Operations Manager at My Wireless AT&T. "Customer service is a critical part of our success but we can't do this unless we have clear lines of communication and an understanding of who is doing what and when."

Intelocate is the easiest and fastest centralized communications system on the market today to report and resolve issues, incidents, and queries arising in retail and real estate locations.

Travis Blackburn, AVP of Operations at My Wireless added: "We're going to keep growing. My Wireless is serious about equipping our team with the best possible solutions so they're given the best tools to succeed. Intelocate represents a partner that we can count on to help us reduce complexity, get issues resolved and tasks completed. This leads to success for us and higher levels of customer satisfaction."

About Intelocate

Intelocate works with over 18,000 locations across the world, helping multi-location businesses manage activities and issues across locations. We are the first operations platform that is specifically designed for the complexity of a multi-location business. Find out more at www.intelocate.com

Media Contact, Tim McLaughlin, tim@intelocate.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
