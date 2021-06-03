DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

03.06.2021

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 03.06.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 02/06/2021 is €169.16

Cryptology also announced it would be committing USD 100 million to invest globally in crypto-related venture funds over the next 24 months

Malta, 03.06.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €169.16. The stock closed yesterday at €126.00, roughly 25.5% below NAV.

Earlier in the day, Cryptology also announced it would be committing USD 100 million to invest globally in crypto-related venture funds over the next 24 months. Cryptology will take an entrepreneurial approach in building its fund portfolio and will focus on first time funds and emerging managers, globally, including seeding funds and taking stakes in GPs as well.

Christian Angermayer, Founder of Cryptology, explains: "We are at the very beginning of the crypto revolution, and we strive to become one of the leading global investors in this very nascent asset class. Our fund investment strategy will focus on emerging talent, taking a global approach, and will encompass both funds investing in equity stakes of crypto- and blockchain related companies as well as funds investing in crypto assets and tokens."

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, adds: "There is no better asset class to bet on than crypto, in my opinion. Within just three years, Cryptology has grown invested capital of approx. EUR 27 million into an NAV of approx. EUR 450 million, as of June 1, 2021. This results in an estimated IRR of more than 300% per year, which is an impressive testimony to the tectonic shift we are seeing in front of our very eyes. We will work hard to continue this success story in the coming years and decades."

Patrick further elaborates: "With regards to our fund investment strategy, our vision is to collaborate closely with our portfolio funds, offering them access to our broad network and experience, as well as to co-invest alongside them into innovative blockchain companies and crypto assets."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

