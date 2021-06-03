Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SOZAP AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (272/21)

On request of SOZAP AB (publ), company registration number 556980-2241, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 9, 2021. Shares Short name: SOZAP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,520,840 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015812524 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226279 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556980-2241 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 766 771 784.