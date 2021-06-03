New Access to Efficient Mobile-Forward Video Content Production in Advance of Launching Hashoff v2.0 for Tiktok, YouTube and SnapChat

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), an integrated digital media, marketing, and advertising technologies company, reports a new strategic partnership with Shuttlerock Ltd.

As an industry leading technology for the efficient production of mobile-forward video content, Shuttlerock's innovative software platform converts existing multimedia brand graphics (e.g., jpeg, gif, static images, television commercials, etc.) into new high-impact short-form video assets, purpose-built for the leading mobile and social media applications. Shuttlerock also produces futuristic graphic formats for video based web advertisements, such as; Playables, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and 3D, which result in higher engagement and conversion rates on all major social media applications.

Shuttlerock's client portfolio includes category leaders, such as Heineken, BMW, Diageo, Toyota, McDonalds, L'Oréal, Capcom, Coors Light, etc. and is an official brand partner with Google, Tiktok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Hulu.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with DGTL, and Hashoff," reports Scott Nagy, President of Shuttlerock, North America. "The demand for intelligent and impactful content marketing is greater than ever, and our business models, and products, are highly complementary."

DGTL pursued the partnership to provide Hashoff, and its global brand customers, with new access to a cost-effective and time-efficient video-based content production and distribution platform, with no capital expense to the company. In doing so, Shuttlerock will leverage existing graphic content sourced and social media posts distributed by Hashoff content creators, on behalf of is global brand customers, and convert this content into compelling video creative that can be re-distributed as a video-based advertisement on all major social media platforms. The partnership is also an extension of a three-year revenue growth plan for Hashoff solving a need for cost-efficient video production in advance of launching Hashoff version 2.0 for Tiktok, Snapchat, YouTube and presents an opportunity for revenue sharing collaborations within the collective customer base.

"DGTL is building an ecosystem of innovative technologies and partnerships that will provide our global brand customers with a full-service digital media platform," reports Chief Strategy Officer, Charles Thomas. "Partnering with Shuttlerock gives our customers new access to a powerful video production resource that can transform any social content creative into commerce driven video assets, both quickly and with great cost efficiency. The result is a highly scalable premium video production and distribution platform designed for both brand awareness and advertising placement across every social channel, especially video-based applications like Tiktok, Snapchat and YouTube."

DGTL continues to expand into the video-based social media content market, now a preferred form of paid advertising for all digital media distribution channels, worldwide.

The market demand for reliable solutions to convert existing graphic assets into video-based content for mobile and social format has been greatly heightened during the global pandemic. Large agencies face the challenge of limited operations and creative production in-efficiencies, a need that freelance content creators continue to fill.

With now over 150 million remote freelance creators on its network, DGTL and wholly owned Hashoff, continue to position their global network of content producers as a disruptive force to the traditional global advertising and marketing industry supply chain.

