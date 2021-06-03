Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids

The two entertainment powerhouses are creating a new original and mobile game for the animated hit show Arpo

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., one of the largest digital media companies in the world, and Amazon Kids+ are working together to create, produce and distribute fun, entertaining and educational content for kids starring characters families know and love. The first joint project includes an original production of 'Arpo Robot Babysitter', based on the hit YouTube show 'Arpo', premiering exclusively on Amazon Kids+, and a new Arpo mobile game.

"Our partnership with Amazon Kids+ expands Arpo's world and takes children on new adventures," said Andy Yeatman, Managing Director of the Americas at Moonbug. "Arpo's unique format makes it accessible to kids across the globe, making them laugh as they meet new characters and sharpen their problem-solving skills."

"The arrival of Arpo into the Amazon Kids+ offering is a joyful example of our commitment to deliver content that kids and families will love," said Veronica Pickett, Head of Amazon Kids+ Original Series. "The heart and humor at the core of Arpo creates so many LOL moments that are inspiring the world of entertainment we're building with the new original series and game."

Arpo is an animated show based on slapstick humor for children 3-7 years old. Its non-dialogue format entertains kids who speak all languages. The original production coming to Amazon Kids+ takes kids on a series of adventures as Arpo faces new challenges, between caring for Danny's adopted Korean baby sister Cookie and adjusting to a team of new robots built by Mom. On YouTube alone, Arpo has more than 5 million subscribers, 110 million views per month, and 1.9 billion lifetime views.

In addition to the new Amazon Kids+ relationship, Moonbug has brokered partnership deals for its programs with 100+ streaming platforms on a local and global scale, including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Sky and Tencent, and has category-leading viewership on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. For more information about Moonbug's shows, please visit: moonbug.com/shows.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids' lineup includes global sensations Cocomelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, Arpo and many more.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

