Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Permascand Top Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (273/21)

On request of Permascand Top Holding AB, company registration number 559227-6124 Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 4, 2021. Shares Short name: PSCAND ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 59,313,529 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015962048 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226687 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559227-6124 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 50 Industrials ------------------------------------ 5020 Industrials Goods and Services ------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 4, 2021, up to and including June 7, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 25 and page 113-114 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.