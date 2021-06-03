Test verifies that open networking solution fulfills demanding high-speed data requirements

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that Turkcell, (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), a converged telecommunication and technology services provider in Turkey, validated IP Infusion's OcNOS Optical Transport Solution in a Telecom Infra Project (TIP) test on the Turkcell network. The test of IP Infusion's disaggregated networking solution for optical networks was the first trial of open networking in Turkey and verified that the solution is able to fulfill Turkcell's requirements for reliable and high-speed data transfer.

TIP's Cassini Open Optical Packet Transport solution, supported by OcNOS as the network operating system and Edgecore Networks hardware, is being evaluated by various telecommunications companies around the world to confirm that the solution's flexible, scalable and reliable infrastructure will meet the increasing fiber communications needs of the rapidly digitalizing world. The Turkcell test was carried out within their network of Gebze data centers.

This new solution, tested by Turkcell, uses a programmable and decoupled network architecture, unlike conventional optical network technologies. The new architecture used allows individual components on the fiber optic network to be developed separately, in contrast to the classical integrated approach. In this way, solutions from different hardware and software manufacturers can be brought together and flexible solutions can be offered according to needs.

"Thanks to these trials, we will be able to fulfill the reliable and high-speed data transfer needs of applications such as virtual reality, autonomous driving, remote surgery and smart cities that will become widespread with 5G," said Gediz Sezgin, Deputy General Manager, Turkcell Network Technologies. "In order to be ready for 5G, we will continue to test and include the latest innovative solutions in our network to meet the challenges of digital requirements and the growing needs of Turkish businesses and residents."

"This successful trial of the Cassini technology is the result of joint work developed by Turkcell and suppliers such as IP Infusion and Edgecore Networks. The test proves that open network products meet commercial use requirements and meets the growing demand for data traffic," said Attilo Zani, Telecom Infra Project Executive Director.

"With this disaggregated networking solution, Turkcell will be able to upgrade their network to deliver capacity and high speeds for the superior user experience promised by 5G," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. "The next-generation technology of this solution will pave the way for Turkcell to generate more revenue and to transform the lives of their customers by meeting their high-speed data needs."

"As the key contributor to the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport group (OOPT) project, Edgecore is very eager to have participated in the Turkcell field trial of Cassini. The combination of Edgecore and IP Infusion continues to be the perfect option for telecom companies who are pursuing open networking solutions for their optical network expansion," said George Tchaparian, CEO and President, Edgecore Networks.

