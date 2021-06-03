Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(the "Company" FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced that it has initiated an early access program for FiberSmart, a new suite to automate the detection and quantification of fluorescent signals on combed DNA.

Through innovations in imaging, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), FiberSmart significantly enhances the automated signal detection, segmentation, and classification with 90% detection sensitivity per coverslip in the Replication Combing Assay (RCA) and 97% sensitivity for Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) assay.

The suite was developed to enable high-throughput signal detection for the majority of molecular combing applications used by Genomic Vision customers. For example, in RCA, thecurrent specification shows that 70% of detections can be analyzed without any user intervention.

FiberSmart is poised to enhance workflow, offering, and the ability for molecular combing users to process more than 8 times the sample volumes. FiberSmart eliminates manual processes previously required in the first generation FiberStudio

Prior to commercialization, Genomic Vision enlisted the Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany as an early access site for FiberSmart. Dr. Helmut Pospiech at FLI stated: "The new enhancements developed by Genomic Vision for the FiberSmart analysis package will help bring molecular combing to more researchers. Initial performance data shows the number of manual interventions required during the analysis, to be significantly reduced compared to FiberStudio. This should improve both sample throughput and quality of the results. We are delighted to be an early access partner to confirm the usefulness and robustness of FiberSmart developed at Genomic Vision".

Genomic Vision plans to complete early access through summer 2021 with commercial launch of FiberSmart planned for Autumn 2021.

Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision, added: "We are confident that FiberSmart, our AI-based analysis suite will significantly enhance the molecular combing data analysis experience of our customers in FSHD and RCA markets. In parallel, we plan to leverage our enhancements with FiberSmart to target new high value markets as part of our aim to create end-to-end workflows for molecular combing, allowing us to broaden our product installation base

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

