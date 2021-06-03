Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, June 3
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Suntien Green Energy
|5.8%
|Drax Group
|5.7%
|China Everbright Environment
|5.3%
|National Grid
|5.2%
|SSE
|5.1%
|New Energy Solar
|4.6%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.6%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.5%
|Fortum
|4.4%
|RWE
|4.3%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.3%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|3.6%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.5%
|Acciona
|3.0%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.9%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.9%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.7%
|Grenergy Renovables
|2.2%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|2.1%
|Northland Power
|2.0%
At close of business on 31 May 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|27.3%
|Renewable energy developers
|24.1%
|Renewable focused utilities
|15.0%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.8%
|Waste to energy
|5.3%
|Energy storage
|6.5%
|Renewable technology and service
|3.0%
|Electricity networks
|5.2%
|Liquidation portfolio
|2.9%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|0.9%
|Carbon markets
|0.9%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|16.0%
|United Kingdom
|26.4%
|Global
|13.5%
|Europe (ex UK)
|20.2%
|China
|15.7%
|India
|2.9%
|Latin America
|3.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100.0%
