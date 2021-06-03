Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
03.06.2021
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 3

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Suntien Green Energy5.8%
Drax Group5.7%
China Everbright Environment5.3%
National Grid5.2%
SSE5.1%
New Energy Solar4.6%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc4.6%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.5%
Fortum4.4%
RWE4.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities4.3%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure3.6%
China Longyuan Power Group3.5%
Acciona3.0%
OPG Power Ventures2.9%
TransAlta Renewables2.9%
Clearway Energy A Class2.7%
Grenergy Renovables2.2%
Foresight Solar Fund2.1%
Northland Power2.0%

At close of business on 31 May 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds27.3%
Renewable energy developers24.1%
Renewable focused utilities15.0%
Biomass generation and production6.8%
Waste to energy5.3%
Energy storage6.5%
Renewable technology and service3.0%
Electricity networks5.2%
Liquidation portfolio2.9%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency0.9%
Carbon markets0.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America16.0%
United Kingdom26.4%
Global13.5%
Europe (ex UK)20.2%
China15.7%
India2.9%
Latin America3.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100.0%
