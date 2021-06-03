Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 5.8% Drax Group 5.7% China Everbright Environment 5.3% National Grid 5.2% SSE 5.1% New Energy Solar 4.6% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.5% Fortum 4.4% RWE 4.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.3% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.6% China Longyuan Power Group 3.5% Acciona 3.0% OPG Power Ventures 2.9% TransAlta Renewables 2.9% Clearway Energy A Class 2.7% Grenergy Renovables 2.2% Foresight Solar Fund 2.1% Northland Power 2.0%

At close of business on 31 May 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 27.3% Renewable energy developers 24.1% Renewable focused utilities 15.0% Biomass generation and production 6.8% Waste to energy 5.3% Energy storage 6.5% Renewable technology and service 3.0% Electricity networks 5.2% Liquidation portfolio 2.9% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.9% Carbon markets 0.9% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9% 100.0%