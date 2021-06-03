Infobird Co., Ltd.: Infobird Co., Ltd Empowers Customers Engagement in SaSa Stores, Creating a New Experience in Beauty Retail Services

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced it has entered into a cooperative agreement with SaSa Cosmetics (China) Co., Ltd., with the goal of delivering enhanced customer service and marketing capabilities to create a new experience in beauty retail services. The partnership between Infobird and SaSa represents an important and successful validation that the Company's standardized SaaS products have successfully entered the retail industry and are now recognized by reputable large enterprises in the retail cosmetics industry. Infobird believes that its strategy to transform its product offering from customized SaaS to standardized SaaS is quickly gaining traction. The strategic transformation has also accelerated the expansion and diversification of its client base to cover more industry sectors and believes this agreement represents the first of many opportunities to grow its client base in the retail industry. Based on this progress, the Company expects its revenue for fiscal 2021 will be between $22 million and $25 million, with an expected growth rate of more than 50%.

SaSa (SaSa International Holdings Limited) is an influential cosmetics retail and beauty service group in Asia, and it is also one of the large retail groups in China Hong Kong . With more than 300 physical retail stores and counters in Asia, SaSa offers its customers the choice of almost 1,000 well-known brands(From SaSa's internal source). SaSa Cosmetics (China) Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong SaSa Group in mainland China and currently has physical stores in a dozen of cities across China. As SaSa continues to expand its business in the mainland, more and more consumers interested in beauty products are choosing SaSa.

In order to help SaSa optimize its marketing and customer engagement model, Infobird has provided a marketing and customer service solution for shopping guides/sales staff to improve the way in which they interact with customers. Infobird's solution also improves the efficiency of shopping guides/sales, as well as increases management effectiveness in store. Infobird's software solutions are supporting SaSa's initiatives to improve its customer experience, and to achieve a more rapid upgrade of store management and operations.

Using Infobird Cloud Call Center, the shopping guide/sales staff of SaSa can manage service and marketing anytime and anywhere through a unified telephone system, breaking the limitation of fixed seats in traditional customer service centers. SaSa is benefitting from the shift to "mobility" and "decentralization", which allows these store staff to enjoy the convenience of the mobile office. When the shopping guides/sales staff takes the initiative to serve customers, it will display a unified external number and name on the customer's phone, which can enhance trustworthiness, increase the call-through rate, and enhance the company's brand image and value.

Moreover, the system can automatically record the communication of all shopping guides/sales, and automatically generate multi-dimensional reports to help managers improve management efficiency and resource allocation. Companies can also customize reports to track and understand the work of various shopping guides/sales in a timely manner based on the business situation of the store.

From the perspective of data value, a unified service platform and data recording system can also help the company accumulate customer data, provide support for the company to establish its own customer database and to better develop the value of existing customers.

As a leading AI SaaS provider in customer engagement in China, Infobird provides not only offers a set of solutions, but also operates with a customer management mindset, which is a new model designed to assist companies improve marketing performance throughout the entire customer engagement journey. In addition, Infobird's store marketing and customer service solutions also cover a variety of products and services such as intelligent quality inspection, AI voice chatbots, and intelligent training. These products and services collectively can improve the store operation and management efficiency by improving the service and marketing quality and service efficiency.

In the future, Infobird will continue to strengthen the integration of technology, products, and business scenarios, accelerate the promotion of the Company's marketing, customer service and other related products in the retail industry, and help more companies realize intelligent and proactive customer engagements with digital intelligent solutions. The cooperation with SaSa has bolstered the confidence of Infobird in its ongoing strategic transformation from customized SaaS to standardized SaaS. Infobird also plans to leverage its long experience in the finance industry to enter and grow its standardized SaaS platform into other industries. The Company has established a presence and achieved preliminary success in both the retail and industrial sector.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to Infobird's proposed initial public offering. Words such as "will," future," "expects," "believes," and "intends," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Infobird, including, without limitation, the failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus included in the registration statement in the form last filed with the SEC. Infobird undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Infobird Co., Ltd

Yimin Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

wuym@infobird.com

86-010-52411819

Infobird Co., Ltd Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Infobird Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650313/Infobird-Co-Ltd-Empowers-Customers-Engagement-in-SaSa-Stores-Creating-a-New-Experience-in-Beauty-Retail-Services