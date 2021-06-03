DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 03-Jun-2021 / 19:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia - 03 June 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Alexey Katkov 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 32.80 6,521,299 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,521,299 shares Price RUB 213,898,607.20 June 02, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction

***

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 109201 EQS News ID: 1204173 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204173&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)