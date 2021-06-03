Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
03.06.21
09:56 Uhr
7,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,15020:50
7,0507,10020:50
Dow Jones News
03.06.2021 | 19:28
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 
03-Jun-2021 / 19:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Director/PDMR Transaction 
 
 
Moscow, Russia - 03 June 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Alexey Katkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Managing Partner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 32.80       6,521,299 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      6,521,299 shares 
       Price                            RUB 213,898,607.20 
                                     June 02, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction

***

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Investor Relations    Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru  kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 109201 
EQS News ID:  1204173 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204173&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

SISTEMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.