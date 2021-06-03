Artiza Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Ensuring Reliable 5G Implementation with its Modular Testing Solution, DuoSIM-5G

The solution delivers unlimited scalability and deep customization to help users achieve superior efficiencies and ownership experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network equipment testing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Artiza Networks, Inc. with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for helping companies test the most demanding features to implement 5G networks. Artiza has built on its existing DuoSIM technology to design and deliver the DuoSIM-5G, a 5G network testing solution.

"Built on Artiza's in-house modular field programmable gate array, server hardware, and Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture, the DuoSIM-5G is a combined testing solution for gNodeBs (gNB) and eNodeBs," noted Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Its modular architecture enables system customization for different front haul interfaces, meaning it can be adapted to various testing requirements. The DuoSIM-5G offers unlimited scalability and low-power usage per connected user equipment (UE), translating to significant capital and operational expenditure savings."

DuoSIM-5G is one of the few systems in the market that tests at the performance level required by the niche markets. By building the DuoSIM-5G from high-capacity, high-performance hardware, Artiza offers low cost per unit and UE, which sets it apart in terms of commercialization and application diversity. The company has also achieved several certifications and standards such as ISO 9001, Occupational Health and Safety Management 45001, and Environmental Management System 14001.

"Artiza also differentiates the purchase and ownership experience through its innovative Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) option. This model supports advanced network development and improvements, which continuously enhances customer satisfaction in key areas such as quality, technology, and creativity," observed Fisher. "Overall, its best-in-class product portfolio, and strong performance are expected to help it maintain its growth momentum and expand globally."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Artiza Networks, Inc.

Artiza Networks is the leader in radio access network (RAN) and core network (CN) testing for 3G, 4G, and 5G. For over 25 years, Artiza has collaborated with the industry's top vendors and operators in testing the RAN and core network nodes of the world's most advanced cellular networks. With extensive engineering resources including PCB and FPGA/DSP development, award-winning customer support, and a sales force versed in mobile network technology, Artiza meets the full range of customer needs through innovative, in-house development of products and solutions.

For more information, contact:

+81-42-529-3494

www.artizanetworks.com