The B.A. Saiyan Transformations: Worldwide Fitness Mentor Knows What It Means To Fall Out Of Love With Fitness. Through The Triple C Method He Fell Back In Love With Fitness, Here's How You Can Do The Same

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Fitness is not a destination, but rather a journey. It is an ongoing process that can lead us to our goals, but still requires lifelong monitoring and dedication to good lifestyles. This is one of the reasons that having a mentor or fitness coach can be so crucial to our success. Our motivation must be constant, and when it ebbs, it can be useful to have someone there guiding you and keeping you on track.

B.A. Saiyan Transformations is offering a mentorship program for people to find a deeper level and connection for their fitness. Deep health includes 6 dimensions: emotional, mental, physical, existential, environmental and relational. Every dimension of deep health, in their minds, will influence a person's eating and exercise habits. They believe that deep health coaching is a holistic approach to helping one unlock its full potential and live their best life.Their group tries to truly understand each student and come up with routines and structure so that they are confident and are able to execute consistently and build off of it.

B.A. Saiyan Transformations is attempting to do something different from the average fitness mentor by focusing on effective communication and by being people centered; building the foundation of their fitness programs off of the person's schedule and lifestyle instead of attempting to implement a one program fits all method. What they focus on is passion, actionable routines, and communication instead of fad diets.

One question they/I like to ask their students who completed the first phase of their program is "how much would I have to pay you to put you right back where you started?" The reason for this question is to truly understand the value the mentorship provides and the life they students have gained. As of this moment, the amount is USD 1.18 million. They have found that people value the life that they have achieved is incredibly valuable and no one would wish to relive the life that they had beforehand.

Their projects next year are to focus, in particular, on assisting professionals and helping them gain their own deeper fitness. Professionals, due to long work hours and stressful schedules, compounded with situations that require them to sit all day in an office, often do not create the fitness routines that they need to lead a better life for themselves. This is why B.A. Saiyan Transformations has identified them as a group they want to specifically target.

The B.A. Saiyan Transformations is led by its founder, Benedict Ang. Benedict has loved sports and fitness since he was very young. He was a former national soccer player and a MMA and Kickboxing Champion who was also immersed in the corporate world too. However, his story is one of falling in and out of love with the world of fitness and sports which has allowed him to value it as a journey; not a destination.

"I truly believe that fitness is one of the best ways to unlock one's potential and become the best version of themselves. Not because you are physically stronger or the number on the scale. But because you have proven to yourself that you are in charge of your actions, environment and you have the power to achieve anything. My purpose is to serve others, to empower them to become the best version of themselves and achieve deep health," Benedict Ang states.

