RIMES, the global leader in Managed Data Services (MDS) for financial institutions, today announces that Brad Hunt has been appointed CEO. The appointment comes as the business accelerates the development of its innovative data management solutions for the asset management industry.

Brad will lead RIMES in expanding its Lean Data Management (LDM) approach to Managed Data Services (MDS) following the launch of the company's cloud-based data management solution in April 2021. Drawing on 30 years' experience at organisations such as Bank of New York Mellon, IHS-Markit and Goldman Sachs, Brad is a recognised leader of innovative growth businesses in wholesale capital markets, spanning electronic trading, data services, and financial technology. He will use this experience to grow RIMES further as the global leader in Managed Data Services across all forms of market and reference data, including benchmark, ETF and ESG data.

Brad will focus on expanding RIMES' value-proposition to the investment community by delivering modernised and compelling outsourced data management solutions that squarely address the industry issues of increasing data complexity and cost. This will include RIMES' new Lean Data Management service, a flexible, cloud-based, service-led approach that redefines data operations for the financial services sector. Drawing on RIMES' 25 years' experience in solving data complexity, the lean approach resolves the longstanding challenges associated with costly, inflexible enterprise data management technology by providing unprecedented control of and visibility into the entire data supply chain. RIMES' offering includes ESG data, which is a growing area of demand due to the insights it can offer into material risks and opportunities something that is integral to the investment decision framework.

Prior to joining RIMES Technologies as Chief Executive, Brad ran strategy and business development at Bank of New York Mellon Global Markets, where he led business and digital transformation. RIMES' Co-Founder and CEO, Christian Fauvelais, will retain an active role on company's board where he will continue to provide guidance and support over the company's strategy and focus on retaining RIMES' uniquely customer centric culture built over the last 25 years.

On joining RIMES, Brad comments: "RIMES is at a hugely exciting point in its development. It's already proven itself to be a forward-thinking business, delivering innovating solutions to asset managers, owners and servicers, operating in today's market. The launch of Lean Data Management shows the business has a clear product strategy to address the needs and pain points of the buy-side. We know that the industry is going through tremendous change. Investment strategies now require a specialised and granular approach, which data professionals are being expected to deliver on reduced budgets.

RIMES Co-Founder and outgoing CEO, Christian Fauvelais comments: "It was particularly important for me to ensure we brought on board the right person to continue leading the charge on RIMES' development and growth, while delivering ongoing value to our customers. Brad has an extremely impressive track record on developing and transforming businesses, which will be invaluable as RIMES navigates being a pioneer in MDS innovation. Brad's industry recognition, network and extensive skillset place him in the perfect position to continue the growth trajectory the company is on and drive widespread adoption of RIMES' lean data management vision. I am delighted to welcome Brad on board and look forward to seeing the company continue to flourish under his leadership."

RIMES is an award-winning data management specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world.

