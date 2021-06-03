IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, before the open of market.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to IHS Markit senior management review its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 via conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. To hear the live event, visit the IHS Markit investor website at https://investor.ihsmarkit.com and log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on June 23. To access the webcast recording, visit https://investor.ihsmarkit.com. The webcast recording will be available on the IHS Markit investor website for one year.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

