Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
03.06.2021 | 21:52
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing

The SINGER Elite Collection

LA VERGNE, Tenn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SINGER brand continues to take sewing to the next level with its new Singer Elite Collection. These new machines are designed for ultimate performance, using premium materials and showcasing the most modern finishes. This set of three machines is a new chapter for the 170-year-old brand -- still simple, affordable, and easy, but with a new level of capability and project possibility. Designed for optimal performance, inspired by modern designs with premium style and enhanced components.

The collection consists of 3 Machines, one mechanical, one computerized, and one overlock machine. Each has best-in-class core mechanical specs and features plus the mechanical and computerized machines have elevated speed & piercing power to tackle difficult tasks, premium touchpoints with elevated materials. Ultimate control is provided with adjustable stitch length and width and the 1-step buttonhole feature allows ease for quick fixes. A Built-in Needle Threader to effortlessly thread needles and get sewing faster.

For more information on the SINGER Elite collection, please visit www.singer.com

ABOUT SINGER
For almost 170 years, the SINGER brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER products for sewists of every level.

Singer, the Cameo "S" Design and Design and Sewing Made Easy are registered trademarks of The Singer Company Limited S.a.r.l. or its Affiliates. ©2021 The Singer Company Limited S.a.r.l. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158576/SINGER_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
