Today Invivoscribe, a global leader in precision diagnostics, announced the launch of a new 12-color multiparametric flow cytometry service in Shanghai, China, the newest reference laboratory in their international LabPMM network. Flow cytometry has long been the standard of care for many blood cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), but to achieve minimal residual disease (MRD) level sensitivity with limited specimen, powerful 12-color multiparametric flow cytometry (MFC) is needed. By providing the combination of 12-color flow cytometry and next-generation sequencing (NGS) MRD capabilities in the US, in Europe, and also in China, Invivoscribe now offers a comprehensive international solution for our pharma partners.

Invivoscribe's globally standardized network of LabPMM reference laboratories offer best in class NGS assays, gene panels, and bioinformatics software, to complement our new MFC panels. The addition of 12-color MFC panels to our existing NGS capabilities, eliminates the need to split primary subject specimens and have them tested in multiple labs. It also allows the same pull of bone marrow to be tested using several complementary technologies, so pharma partners can obtain and compare results leveraging limited samples using targeted assays and technologies for drug development and clinical studies. By offering both MFC and NGS testing in our international laboratories, Invivoscribe can accelerate clinical trials and streamline drug approvals.

"We are very fortunate to have exceptional scientists leading our Flow Cytometry Services," says Tony Lialin, Chief Commercial Officer at Invivoscribe. "Our hematopathologists are domain experts that have an intimate understanding of hematologic malignancies, the markers, and the instrumentation gained from their decades of experience. When we were developing our flow assays we had three goals: (1) to provide partners with one-stop international screening and MRD testing, (2) to leverage our infrastructure to quickly develop panels to meet novel partner needs, and (3) to provide standardized CAP/CLIA testing in all of our ISO 15189 accredited global laboratories. We are excited about our unique offering in Asia and we are well-positioned to help our pharma partners accelerate clinical studies and approval of their novel therapies worldwide."

Leveraging an international network of our wholly-owned clinical reference laboratories, Invivoscribe can rapidly design and validate custom panels, track MRD for a range of oncologic diseases, including solid tumors, and develop and commercialize companion diagnostic assays for pharma partners.

About Invivoscribe

Invivoscribe has been Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics for more than twenty-five years, advancing the field of precision medicine by developing and selling standardized reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to more than 700 customers in 160 countries. Invivoscribe also has a significant impact on global health working with pharmaceutical companies to accelerate approvals of new drugs and treatments by supporting international clinical trials, developing, commercializing companion diagnostics, and providing expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services. With its proven ability to provide global access to distributable reagents, kits, and controls, as well as clinical trial services through our international clinical lab subsidiaries (LabPMM), Invivoscribe has demonstrated it is an ideal partner. For additional information please contact Invivoscribe at businessdevelopment@invivoscribe.com or visit us at www.invivoscribe.com.

