Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day IV ("VID IV") June 8-10, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO of Wesdome, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 10:00 a.m. EST, June 8, 2021. VID IV is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID IV, please click the link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit

About Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company's strategy is to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 - 105,000 ounces per year. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Québec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill, and a restart of operations was announced on May 26, 2021. The Company has completed a PFS in support of the production restart decision. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 139.7 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO".

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.ca

www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President

Follow the Money Investor Group

kboyd@ftmig.com

www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86457