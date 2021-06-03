Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premium cannabis products and services and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann"), today announced the launch of Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream, an innovative, premium cannabis topical cream for Canadian medical patients. With 500 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 50-gram unit, in a proprietary formulation that includes carefully curated ingredients with anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties, together with skin penetration enhancers, Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream is designed using "entourage" principles to achieve synergies of bioactive ingredients and provide optimal symptom relief for medical conditions.





Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream was developed under the direction of VIVO's Vice-President, Product Development, Dr. Robert Foldes, in collaboration with experienced dermatology and topical cannabis formulation and manufacturing companies. "I am fortunate to be able to leverage my previous experience with research and development of topical prescription products to treat various skin conditions. We developed this cannabinoid formulation to be amongst the best in the Canadian cannabis marketplace for medical symptom relief, and we look forward to gathering patient outcomes data," said Dr. Foldes.

"Medical patients use topical cannabis products to provide on-demand relief from a wide variety of symptoms such as localized pain and inflammation. Our team was driven to ensure that Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream offers a high level of potency in a formulation designed to replicate the properties of premium skin creams," said Carole Chan, Chief Commercial Officer, VIVO. "We're excited to launch Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream as our first of several planned introductions in the topical cannabis market." VIVO will follow medical patient outcomes through its Harvest Medicine subsidiary in order to inform its ongoing product development efforts.

The proprietary Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream formula is the only topical cannabinoid formulation to combine CBD extract with the skin bioactive terpenes bisabolol and terpineol, in addition to menthol, peppermint oil and eucalyptus oil. The Beacon Medical formulation also uniquely includes coconut and moringa oils, together with other premium ingredients including aloe, beeswax, shea butter, jojoba esters and vitamin E. It is designed to provide fast-acting symptom relief.

The Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream does not contain acrylamides, parabens, parfum, phenoxyethanol, silicon-based polymers, and sodium hydroxide - potential harmful or skin irritating ingredients found in other cannabis topical products on the market. Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream has a mild, minty scent, provides a cooling sensation to the skin, and is packaged in 50 gram jars that preserve freshness.

Beacon Medical Extra Strength CBD|T Cream is available to order now through the Canna Farms e-commerce medical marketplace for Canadian medical patients. A second Beacon Medical Extra Strength BAL|T Cream will be available in the coming weeks with 250 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 250 mg of CBD per 50-gram unit. VIVO plans to expand its topical offerings later this year under the Lumina brand for health & wellness consumers.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com.

