IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs. Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly assume the role of vice Chairman.
Furthermore, the Company announced the convening of its annual general meeting (GM) for Friday, 9 July 2021. The convening notice including agenda, explanatory notes, proxy material and any additional information concerning the conduct of the GM will be disclosed and made public on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021. The Company did not anticipate any special proposals besides the usual annual general meeting agenda items.
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
