Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
03.06.21
21:59 Uhr
2.628,00 Euro
-21,00
-0,79 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.620,002.633,5003.06.
2.627,002.628,0003.06.
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2021 | 05:56
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoma Sleep: New Revolution in Sleep: Zoma Launches the Performance-Enhancing Start Memory Foam Mattress on Amazon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / For deeper sleep and faster recovery, individuals with active lifestyles to professional athletes all depend on Zoma for its sleep-enhancing mattresses and bedding accessories. Now, as an extension of its performance-boosting product line, Zoma has launched its Zoma Start Mattress on Amazon.

The Zoma Start Mattress features a three-layer composition of temperature-regulating gel memory foam, responsive Reactiv technology, and sturdy Support+ material at its base. This mattress is perfect for alleviating aches and pains, supporting healthy spinal alignment, and getting a better night's rest. It's also wrapped in its breathable AirCloth cover so you can say goodbye to night sweats.

The Zoma team has used its combined decades of experience in the mattress industry to construct the perfect mattress for recovery. The 10" Start Mattress is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes with prices ranging from $399 to $749 - an affordable solution to quality sleep. All mattresses delivered within the lower 48 states also ship for free with no contact or signature required.

CONTACT:
Zoma Sleep
pr@zomasleep.com
7167 E. Rancho Vista Drive, Suite #137
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. USA
https://zomasleep.com/

SOURCE: Zoma Sleep



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650404/New-Revolution-in-Sleep-Zoma-Launches-the-Performance-Enhancing-Start-Memory-Foam-Mattress-on-Amazon

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
