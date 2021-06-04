Norway's Scatec has acquired a 50% stake in Acme's 900 MW solar project in Rajasthan. The project will benefit from a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of IndiaFrom pv magazine India Norway's Scatec has signed an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Indian developer Acme's 900 MW solar power project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The project will be built with an estimated total capex of $400 million, with 75% debt financing from an Indian state-owned lender. Acme will provide turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Commissioning of the plant ...

