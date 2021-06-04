DJ Samarkand Group plc: Opening of Japan office

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Opening of Japan office 04-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 June 2021 Samarkand Group plc ("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") Opening of Japan office Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce the formal opening of its office in Tokyo, Japan. On 25th May 2021, the Company established Samarkand Global (Japan) KK based in Tokyo as its subsidiary to serve the Japanese market. Japan is the world's 4th largest eCommerce market, and Japanese brands are highly sought after by Chinese consumers for their impressive design and high quality products. Samarkand Global (Japan) has its headquarters in Tokyo and is already working with a wide range of Japanese brands to help make their Chinese eCommerce journey more simple, transparent, and profitable. Simon Truss has been appointed as the Managing Director for Samarkand Global (Japan) and has been working at the forefront of the Japanese cross border eCommerce and supply chain industry for the past 14 years, having headed up the Japan offices of companies such as Maersk Logistics, Panalpina and most recently China's largest logistics company, SF Express. David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group commented: "The opening of our office in Tokyo is a strategically important step for Samarkand Group. At the time of our IPO in March we stated that part of the funds raised would be used towards our international expansion and business development activities and we are delighted to have delivered on that intention. As a company which specialises in connecting overseas brands with China, the Japan-to-China cross border market represents an attractive and logical next step in our expansion. At the same time, many of our European brand partners are interested in diversifying their sales to include the Japanese market. I am delighted to welcome industry expert, Simon Truss who has an impressive record of experience and expertise to lead our new office in Tokyo. We look forward to working with Simon and our new clients across Japan." Simon Truss, MD of Samarkand Global (Japan) commented: "I am delighted to be joining Samarkand Group. The initial response that we have had from Japanese brands has been extraordinarily strong, particularly amongst SME brands. These have been hit the hardest by the fall in Chinese tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and need help to reach their customers in China." For more information, please contact: Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution and Nomad Analytics.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and recently announced the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai employing over 90 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

