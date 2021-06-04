Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
04.06.2021 | 08:31
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samarkand Group plc: Opening of Japan office

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Opening of Japan office 

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc: Opening of Japan office 
04-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
04 June 2021 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
Opening of Japan office 
 
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce the formal opening 
of its office in Tokyo, Japan. 
On 25th May 2021, the Company established Samarkand Global (Japan) KK based in Tokyo as its subsidiary to serve the 
Japanese market. 
Japan is the world's 4th largest eCommerce market, and Japanese brands are highly sought after by Chinese consumers for 
their impressive design and high quality products. 
Samarkand Global (Japan) has its headquarters in Tokyo and is already working with a wide range of Japanese brands to 
help make their Chinese eCommerce journey more simple, transparent, and profitable. 
Simon Truss has been appointed as the Managing Director for Samarkand Global (Japan) and has been working at the 
forefront of the Japanese cross border eCommerce and supply chain industry for the past 14 years, having headed up the 
Japan offices of companies such as Maersk Logistics, Panalpina and most recently China's largest logistics company, SF 
Express. 
David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group commented: "The opening of our office in Tokyo is a strategically important 
step for Samarkand Group. At the time of our IPO in March we stated that part of the funds raised would be used towards 
our international expansion and business development activities and we are delighted to have delivered on that 
intention. As a company which specialises in connecting overseas brands with China, the Japan-to-China cross border 
market represents an attractive and logical next step in our expansion. At the same time, many of our European brand 
partners are interested in diversifying their sales to include the Japanese market. I am delighted to welcome industry 
expert, Simon Truss who has an impressive record of experience and expertise to lead our new office in Tokyo. We look 
forward to working with Simon and our new clients across Japan." 
Simon Truss, MD of Samarkand Global (Japan) commented: "I am delighted to be joining Samarkand Group. The initial 
response that we have had from Japanese brands has been extraordinarily strong, particularly amongst SME brands. These 
have been hit the hardest by the fall in Chinese tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and need help to reach their 
customers in China." 
 
For more information, please contact: 
Samarkand Group plc                     Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                              http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker       +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                              IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
 
 
Alma PR                           +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                        samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution and Nomad Analytics.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and recently announced the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai employing over 90 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  109204 
EQS News ID:  1204185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204185&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.