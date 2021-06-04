Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Mildef Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 4, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Mildef Group AB's shares (short name MILDEF) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Mildef Group is the 68th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. MilDef Group serves a global market with world-leading tactical IT solutions. For more than 20 years, MilDef has developed, manufactured and sold rugged IT and special electronics, mainly to customers in the defense sector. Their ambition is to be the most innovative and flexible player in the industry, with a combination of high-performance products. The company was founded in 1997, with its headquarters in Helsingborg, Sweden. Mildef have sales and support offices in the USA, UK, and Norway. "Joining Nasdaq is a natural step forward for MilDef," said Björn Karlsson, CEO, Mildef Group. "As a technology leader in our industry, we are thrilled to work with a technology leader in the capital market. We welcome new investors and Nasdaq friends and look forward to an exciting journey together." "Welcoming Mildef to the Nasdaq family proves that the Main Market continuously attract companies with a clear vision," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Mildef have served its clientele for over two decades and have developed and expanded. We welcome them to the Main Market and look forward to follow their continued journey." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com