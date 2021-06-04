Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Mildef Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 4, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Mildef Group AB's shares (short name MILDEF) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Mildef Group is the
68th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

MilDef Group serves a global market with world-leading tactical IT solutions.
For more than 20 years, MilDef has developed, manufactured and sold rugged IT
and special electronics, mainly to customers in the defense sector. Their
ambition is to be the most innovative and flexible player in the industry, with
a combination of high-performance products. The company was founded in 1997,
with its headquarters in Helsingborg, Sweden. Mildef have sales and support
offices in the USA, UK, and Norway. 

"Joining Nasdaq is a natural step forward for MilDef," said Björn Karlsson,
CEO, Mildef Group. "As a technology leader in our industry, we are thrilled to
work with a technology leader in the capital market. We welcome new investors
and Nasdaq friends and look forward to an exciting journey together." 

"Welcoming Mildef to the Nasdaq family proves that the Main Market continuously
attract companies with a clear vision," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European
Listings at Nasdaq. "Mildef have served its clientele for over two decades and
have developed and expanded. We welcome them to the Main Market and look
forward to follow their continued journey." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.