2-Work Chooses Yardi Kube Space and Wi-Fi Management Platform

New flexible workspace operator to manage Grade II listed building with integrated proptech

LONDON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible workspace provider 2-Work has selected Yardi Kube to provide space and Wi-Fi management of a new property in a Grade II listed building, Bank House, located in Leeds City Centre.

2-Work is a new hybrid, community-focused workspace operator and is part of a growing trend of businesses managing flexible workspaces on behalf of commercial landlords.

Yardi Kube Space Management will allow 2-Work to manage its online marketing and member services, including online room bookings and payments, as well as full accounting and financial reporting. Yardi Kube IT Management will help 2-Work with Wi-Fi and data management, providing its members with a robust internet connection that is delivered on-demand to help them stay productive, all from a single connected platform.

"We're excited to adopt a solution that will provide an end-to-end platform for flexible workspace management," said Janthea Griffin, operations director at 2-Work. "As we grow our UK portfolio, we wanted a technology platform that provided scalability, cost savings, flexibility, increased efficiency and was future-proof. Yardi Kube provides all of this and much more."

"We are delighted to welcome 2-Work as our latest UK-based client. We're looking forward to working with the 2-Work team to help manage its expanding UK portfolio, improve efficiencies and provide world class member services," said Justin Harley, regional director at Yardi.

About 2-Work

2-Work is a provider of flexible workspace, creating hybrid environments with community, purpose, safety, health and wellbeing at the core of its delivery. Its multi-family group of companies currently manage properties in over 25 cities with an established infrastructure to cover the whole of the UK & Ireland. For more information visit 2-work.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk .

