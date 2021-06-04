Reputation, Inc.: Reputation Reveals Speakers for Transform'21 Europe

Top Thought Leaders Share Best Practices and Trends Impacting the Marketing and Customer Experience Teams in Today's Feedback Economy
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2021, the global leader in reputation experience management, the premier annual event for digital marketing practitioners interested in learning more about reputation experience management (RXM) and customer experience (CX) strategies and best practices. This year's European event will be virtual and take place on Tuesday, June 8.
What: Transform'21 Europe
Who: Reputation executives, senior representatives from Forrester, Google and other leading marketing and CX practitioners (full list of speakers below)
When: Tuesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. BST
Where: Transform'21 Website
Event Details: Transform'21 is ideal for business leaders tasked with driving revenue growth, enhancing digital brand presence and delivering exceptional customer experience. Attendees will learn how to champion and execute game-changing customer experience and reputation experience management initiatives within their organisation while shaping the future of digital marketing as a whole.
Free of charge, the Transform'21 Europe virtual conference will feature three hours of content, including live Q&A with speakers from Forrester, Google and other marketing and CX leaders.
Keynote & General Sessions
- "Opening and Future Vision"
Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation
Pranav Desai, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Reputation
Anthony Gaskell, EMEA Managing Director, Reputation
- Why Reputation Matters - Experts Panel
Moderator: Adrian Golding, VP of Customer Success EMEA, Reputation
Panelists: Jonathan Montgomery, Head of Contact Centre Sales & Customer Service
Operations, Parkdean Resorts; Graeme Wadhams, Marketing Director, Curchods
- "Messaging: Why It's Important and How It's Changing the Customer Experience"
Bart Jeniches, Director, Business Communications, Google
Adam Dorfman, Director of Product Management, Reputation
- "Why Harnessing Unstructured Data Is the Next Frontier for Customer Experience Programs"
Faith Adams, Senior Analyst, Forrester
Rebecca Biestman, CMO, Reputation
- "Future of CX: How Digital Trends Are Impacting the Customer Experience"
Anthony Gaskell, EMEA Managing Director, Reputation
Adrian Swinscoe, Best-selling author, Forbes Contributor and Aspirant CX Punk
Breakout Sessions
- "How Customer Insights Can Break Down Marketing and CX Silos"
Moderator: Chris Sparling, CX Strategy Director - EMEA, Reputation
Panelists: Darren Bennett, Senior Marketing Executive, Vospers Motor House; David
Hart, Customer Experience Manager, Kia UK
- "How Can I Do More with the Reputation Platform?"
Moderator: Kate Burns, Engagement Manager, Reputation
Panelists: Amanda Buckley, CRM Manager, Acorn Motor Group; Emma Goode,
Founder, 24 fingers
- "Tying Reputation Experience To Business Performance"
Moderator: Bruce McKay, Director - Solution Consulting, EMEA, Reputation
Panelists: Simon Gaske, Director of Sales and CX, Stonegate Pub Company;
Tom Roberts, Group Communications & Content Manager, Redrow
"Reputation experience management is a critical initiative for customer-facing brands as they grapple with the challenges brought about by the past year," said Anthony Gaskell, EMEA Managing Director, Reputation. "Transform brings together thought leaders and CX practitioners to share best practices that optimise the customer journey at every stage so organisations can ensure they continue to meet the needs of their customers and inspire brand loyalty."
Complete details on the event can be found at Transform'21.
About Reputation
Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organisations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.
Media Contacts:
Colette McLaughlin
Reputation
cmclaughlin@reputation.com
Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.597.4516
reputation@bocacommunications.com