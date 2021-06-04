An international consortium led by Powergrids plans to build three off-grid solar plants intended to power the cities of Gemena, Bumba, and Isiro, which are located in the country's northern region and currently have no connection to the country's power network.U.K. government-backed electricity network company Gridworks, Madrid-based developer AEE Power, and Eranove, a French company active in the management of public services and in the production of electricity and drinking water in Africa, have secured three 22-year concession agreements from the Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...