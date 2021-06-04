Anzeige
Freitag, 04.06.2021

WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
04.06.21
10:02 Uhr
5,120 Euro
+0,040
+0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.06.2021 | 10:10
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Notice of AGM

London, June 4

4 June 2021

LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021, the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and the Form of Proxy will be sent to shareholders today.

Printed copies of all the documents will be posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Company and electronic copies are available to view on the Company's website: www.wincanton.co.uk/investors/.

Copies of these documents will also shortly be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AGM will be held via webcast at 11.30 am on Wednesday, 7 July 2021.

Shareholders will be able to join the AGM virtually and vote their shares during the meeting, alternatively they can exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post, as explained in the Notice of AGM.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Poppy Ingleson

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com
Wincanton
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000

© 2021 PR Newswire
