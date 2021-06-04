DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Holding B.V., 100% subsidiary of Our Bank

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Holding B.V., 100% subsidiary of Our Bank 04-Jun-2021 / 08:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Holding B.V., 100% subsidiary of Our Bank DATE: June 3, 2021 It was resolved by our Bank that the existing capital of Garanti Holding B.V., established in the Netherlands and a fully owned subsidiary of our Bank, be increased by an amount of EUR 53,500,000 and the Head Office be authorized to conduct the capital increase and all other operations in this regard. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 109387 EQS News ID: 1204421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204421&application_name=news

