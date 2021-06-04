The 144-cell module is available in six versions with power ratings ranging from 545 W to 570 W and efficiency of between 21.3% and 22.3%. The product measures 2,256×1,133x35mm and weighs in at 32.3kg.Chinese module maker Longi has unveiled its new Hi-MO N during the 15th International Photovoltaic Electricity Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2021) currently being held in Shanghai, China. The manufacturer describes the new product as the first bifacial module with n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. The module is built with 144 half-cut cells is ...

