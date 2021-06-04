Solar and microgrid specialist Hybrid Systems Australia has revealed plans to establish the "world's biggest" standalone power system manufacturing facility in Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Pacific Energy subsidiary Hybrid Systems Australia has confirmed that it will build a new factory in Perth to produce off-grid and edge-of-grid systems. Hybrid Systems Australia, a subsidiary of QIC-owned Pacific Energy, has taken an initial 10-year lease at the Perth Airport industrial precinct, where the purpose-built facility will be located. Hybrid Systems Australia said the new facility ...

