Biolog-id, a global service provider of connected healthcare solutions, announces today the opening of a registered office in the capital city of India, New Delhi. By creating this hub, biolog-id is willing to support more efficiently its clients and distributors while increasing its sales forces.

India is one of those countries where the level of requirement in terms of traceability of sensitive therapeutic products is extremely high. For several years, Indian public and private medical institutes have confirmed their interest in biolog-id's solution; implemented in the country since 2019, Biolog Transfusion Solution has been adopted by some of the most renowned establishments. Fortified by these successes, biolog-id's unique technologies are increasingly in demand by Indian customers who are committed to improving blood product supply management, controlling healthcare costs, and for the patient, enhancing safety during the transfusion process.

"Through the different installations, biolog-id has proved its expertise in the region for tracing, tracking, and monitoring the blood components," declares Bruno Chappert, CEO of biolog-id. "In the light of the growing demand, it was required to establish a permanent presence to address this sizeable market that is India."

"Our Indian customers are looking for a quality, reliable and flexible partner that can help them achieve their digital transformation of the blood supply chain," says Deepak Singh, Managing Director of biolog-id India. "Through this strategic implementation and investments in India that is poised for growth, we're building a strong team of world class talents to stay in close contact with our customers, improve experiences, and provide timely support."

Present in 14 countries all over the world, this announcement consolidates biolog-id's legitimacy in the country and adds to the current subsidiaries' offices already in place in Europe, the USA, and Australia.

Contact and Office:

Mr Deepak Singh Director

deepak.singh@biolog-id.com

BIOLOG-ID INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Unit No. 39, Ground Floor, DLF Towers

Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar

Delhi-110015.

About biolog-id:

Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products: blood products (red blood cells, platelets, plasma), chemotherapies, parenteral nutrition.

The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to patients.

Biolog-id's patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds. Xerys Gestion is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

Contacts:

Astrid Billard, astrid.billard@biolog-id.com