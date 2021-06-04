ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Lesley Jackson, a non-executive Director of the Company, joined the board of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc as a non-executive director on 2 June 2021. The shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc were admitted to trading on the AIM market today.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.