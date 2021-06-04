Gupshup Adds Messenger API for Instagram to help Businesses engage and monetize better

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the leader in conversational messaging, today announced the addition of the Messenger API for Instagram to their conversational messaging platform. Gupshup will now allow businesses to have richer two-way conversations with their followers on Instagram at scale.

Gupshup has a longstanding collaboration with the Facebook family of messaging platforms; they collaborated with Messenger in 2017 and were one of the earliest adopters of the WhatsApp for Business service in 2018.

"We are delighted that Gupshup is launching the Messenger API support for Instagram. The Messenger API for Instagram is now available for all developers who make it possible for brands to improve and enhance messaging experiences with customers," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "By integrating the Messenger API for Instagram, businesses and developers can effectively scale messaging workflows to better own the customer experience and build more authentic relationships."

"Instagram has emerged as a highly engaging social media platform that has attracted several businesses," explained Beerud Sheth, Gupshup Co-founder and CEO. "With our rich set of conversational tools, powered by conversational AI, we can make Instagram conversations richer, more contextual and personalized. With these, Instagram Messaging will serve as a new monetization channel for businesses apart from enabling more engaging conversations."

Gupshup has added Instagram to its conversational messaging platform and has made it available to businesses to build messaging and conversational workflows. You can now access the Messenger API for Instagram at www.gupshup.io

About Gupshup

Gupshup is the leading conversational messaging platform, powering over 6 billion messages per month. Across verticals, thousands of large and small businesses in emerging markets use Gupshup to build conversational experiences across marketing, sales and support. Gupshup's carrier-grade platform provides a single messaging API for 30+ channels, a rich conversational experience-building tool kit for any use case and a network of emerging market partnerships across messaging channels, device manufacturers, ISVs and operators.

Gupshup has the best WhatsApp business API on-boarding program. It offers no commitments, pay as you go model, with free sandbox and free credit for testing. It is one-of-a-kind premium partner portal for ISVs all over the world with 35,000+ apps, 250+ ISVs, millions of messages per day.