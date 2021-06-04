Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ngenic AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (275/21)

Listing of Ngenic AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Ngenic AB (publ), company registration number 556817-4790, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 8, 2021. Shares Short name: NGENIC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 4 455 482 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015812573 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 222460 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556817-4790 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------- 50 Industrials ------------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye Aktiebolag. For further information, please call Redeye Aktiebolagon 08 121 576 90.