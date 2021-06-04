Daniel Dusina Joins Blue Chip Partners as Director of Investments

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Blue Chip Partners is excited to announce that Daniel Dusina, CFA, has joined the company as Director of Investments.

Dusina comes to Blue Chip Partners from BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager where he spent six years in various investment roles supporting the U.S. Income & Value team. Dusina will chair Blue Chip's Investment Committee and play a lead role in the expansion of the firm's investment offerings.

"Based on his experience with BlackRock's Equity Dividend Fund, Daniel brings the investment perspective of one of the most respected dividend-focused money management firms to Blue Chip Partners," said Robert Steinberg, founder and CEO at Blue Chip Partners. "Furthermore, in this environment where an increasing number of clients are looking to explore additional areas of the market, Daniel's large firm experience will be extremely valuable as we expand our investment offerings."

"Blue Chip Partners offers me a tremendous opportunity to build upon what is already a very strong foundation," said Daniel Dusina.

"We aim to create a corporate culture that attracts team members like Daniel who have high values, are committed to professional development, and take pride in providing concierge-level service," said D. Scott Foret, COO.

Dusina believes that it is more important now than ever to have a reliable partner in the wealth management space. "2020 was a testament to the fact that nothing is certain, especially in financial markets," said Dusina. "I am looking forward to working with the Blue Chip Partners team to further refine the investment process, enhance client communication and provide additional investment strategies that are appropriate for clients' specific goals."

Learn more about Daniel by visiting bluechippartners.com.

About Blue Chip Partners

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, that was named as a 2017, 2018, and 2020 Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser. BCP provides personalized financial planning and asset management services. BCP serves as a fiduciary to over 530 client relationships that collectively have over $900 million in assets under management. BCP's focus and commitment to managing the full scope of our clients' financial planning and investment management needs have enabled the firm to experience rapid growth. Blue Chip Partners looks to expand this support and commitment to current and future clients alike by adding to its professional and credentialed staff. Please visit our website at www.bluechippartners.com for more information. Delegate Confidently with Blue Chip Partners, an equal opportunity employer.

