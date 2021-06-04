Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2021 | 12:17
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: Regarding the disclosure of significant transactions of NEO Finance, AB

According to Clause 23.6 of rules of the First North in Lithuania, the Company
shall disclose information on material events (any transaction worth 10% or
more of the issuer's equity capital or total nominal value of securities
admitted to trading, selecting higher criterion from these two criteria, shall
be deemed material). Given that the threshold of a significant transaction is
reached, we inform that: 

On June 4, 2021, the Company signed a loan agreement according to which the
Company borrowed EUR 180,000. The Company undertook to repay the loan by June
4, 2024, and pay 7 percent of annual interest. 

Head of Administration
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.