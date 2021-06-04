NEO Finance AB: Regarding the disclosure of significant transactions of NEO Finance, AB

According to Clause 23.6 of rules of the First North in Lithuania, the Company shall disclose information on material events (any transaction worth 10% or more of the issuer's equity capital or total nominal value of securities admitted to trading, selecting higher criterion from these two criteria, shall be deemed material). Given that the threshold of a significant transaction is reached, we inform that: On June 4, 2021, the Company signed a loan agreement according to which the Company borrowed EUR 180,000. The Company undertook to repay the loan by June 4, 2024, and pay 7 percent of annual interest. Head of Administration Aleksejus Loskutovas Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com