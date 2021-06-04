Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for June 2021 - August 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for June 2021 - August 2021: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-07 2021-06-09 2032-02-12 EUR 3900 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-14 2021-06-16 2028-03-03 EUR 2452 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-21 2021-06-23 2024-06-02 EUR 1075 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-28 2021-06-30 2029-08-28 EUR 2981 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-05 2021-07-07 2026-06-02 EUR 1791 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-12 2021-07-14 2032-02-12 EUR 3865 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-19 2021-07-21 2028-03-03 EUR 2417 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-26 2021-07-28 2024-06-02 EUR 1040 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-02 2021-08-04 2032-02-12 EUR 3844 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-09 2021-08-11 2026-06-02 EUR 1756 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-16 2021-08-18 2028-03-03 EUR 2389 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-23 2021-08-25 2024-06-02 EUR 1012 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-30 2021-09-01 2032-02-12 EUR 3816 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.