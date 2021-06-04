Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) - ("Kovo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Kovo and to broaden Kovo's reach within the investment community through various channels.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 6 months starting on June 4, 2021 (the "Initial Term"). Thereafter, the engagement will be extended for successive three-month terms, unless terminated by the Company. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$31,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term, which will be paid by the Company out of cash flow from operations.

To the knowledge of the Company, Hybrid currently owns approximately 8.7% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, but has no right or intent to acquire any additional securities of the Company.

Under the terms of the engagement, Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The engagement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo is a leader in healthcare technology and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services. Kovo creates, acquires and grows businesses to better the healthcare experience within the continuum. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo acquisition and investor news, visit www.kovo.co.

About Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

