JSC Halyk Bank: Moody's Upgrades Halyk Bank to to Baa3 from Ba1, outlook Positive

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Moody's Upgrades Halyk Bank to to Baa3 from Ba1, outlook Positive 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: Moody's Upgrades Halyk Bank to to Baa3 from Ba1, outlook Positive 
04-Jun-2021 / 11:58 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Moody's Upgrades Halyk Bank to to Baa3 from Ba1, outlook Positive 
 
 
On June 3, 2021, Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Halyk Bank's long-term bank deposit ratings to Baa3 
from Ba1, the outlook is Positive. 
 
The upgrade recognizes the consistent improvements in Halyk's solvency profile along with strong liquidity and proven 
resilience of the Bank's business model during the recent period of economic weakness caused by the global pandemic. 
 
Moody's noted that, despite the recent economic challenges and the contraction of the local economy by 2.6% in 2020, 
Halyk's ratio of problem loans (defined as "Stage 3" and "POCI" loans) to gross loans declined to 12.3% as of year-end 
2020 from 16% as of year-end 2019 while credit losses held at a relatively low level of 0.43% of average gross loans in 
2020 (0.71% in 2019). 
 
Along with the improving asset quality trends, Halyk continued to generate strong profits, reporting 3.6% return on 
average assets in 2020 (3.7% in 2019). Moody's is now expecting that Halyk's relatively low-cost funding base and good 
operating efficiency will enable the Bank to preserve its currently strong return on average assets of above 3% in 2021 
and beyond. 
 
Moody's also noted that the Bank's deposit base has also demonstrated better granularity in the recent years as the 
bank's reliance on key group of customers has been decreasing. 
 
A positive outlook recognizes the Bank's strong and improving financial metrics and a likely scenario of operating 
environment improvements and potentially higher government support capacity that is currently captured in the positive 
outlook assigned to the sovereign ratings 
 
"I am glad to note that the assigned rating by Moody's is the same level as the sovereign rating of Kazakhstan. Having 
now the investment grade rating from two international rating agencies is the strong evidence of the continuous success 
of the Bank's investment story and resilience of its business model being repeatedly proved through the different 
crisis cycles" - noted the CEO of Halyk Bank Umut Shayakhmetova., 
 
*** 
 
About Halyk Bank 
 
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, 
SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the 
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since 
October 2019. 
 
With total assets of KZT 10,389.6 bn as at 31 March 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the 
largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 600 branches and outlets across the country. The 
Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 
 
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com 
 
- ENDS- 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  109450 
EQS News ID:  1204525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)

