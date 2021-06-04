First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - increase

New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 June 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Cleantech Building Materials -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before changes: 76,985,773 shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 394,960 shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 77,380,733 shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: EUR 1.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 -------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG on tel +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001066