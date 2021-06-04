Anzeige
Freitag, 04.06.2021
Kurz vor dem "Rallyeturbo"? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
WKN: A1W9Z9 ISIN: SE0003917798 Ticker-Symbol: 2DG 
Frankfurt
04.06.21
08:11 Uhr
2,862 Euro
+0,416
+17,01 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (113/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), company
registration number 556383-9348, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) applies for
admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity
requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to June 10, 2021. The
shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 154,445,647 shares.

Short Name:           SIVE          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0003917798      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         146655         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 154,445,647       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid Cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10 Technology 
----------------------------------
Supersector code: 1010 Technology
----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
