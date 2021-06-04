Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (113/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), company registration number 556383-9348, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to June 10, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 154,445,647 shares. Short Name: SIVE -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0003917798 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 146655 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 154,445,647 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.