Freitag, 04.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2021 | 13:17
79 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (276/21)

At the request of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), the trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Sivers
Semiconductors AB applies for and is approved for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market will be on June 9, 2021, and from June 10, 2021, the shares will
be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on June 9, 2021.

Short name:   SIVE    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0003917798
----------------------------
Order book ID: 146655   
----------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
