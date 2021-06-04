Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2021 | 13:53
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sdiptech AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (114/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sdiptech AB (publ), company registration
number 556672-4893, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Sdiptech AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares and
preference shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved and that
the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to June
11, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 37,113,927 shares, of which
1,750,000 preference shares, 2,000,000 share A and 33,363,927 share B. 

Short name:                SDIP B         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                 SE0003756758      
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:               137416         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed:      33,363,927       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                SDIP PREF        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                 SE0006758348      
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:               106736         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of preference shares to be listed: 1,750,000        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Large Cap        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:              MiFID II tick size table
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                    XSTO          
-------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrials          
-----------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.