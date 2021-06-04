Nutra Pharma is announcing the first private label agreement in expansion of their line of over-the-counter pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs

Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away, Luxury Feet and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today their plans for increasing sales of their over-the-counter pain relievers through private label agreements that will rebrand Nyloxin. The first private label distributor contract has been executed with sales expected to start within the next 4-6 weeks. Their marketing plan includes direct sales, targeted landing pages and aggressive marketing through social media.

"We have been working diligently to brand our amazing products over the last few years and we have seen some consistent growth in online sales as well as into physician offices and small-chain pharmacies," commented Nina Goldstein, Marketing Manager of Nutra Pharma. "We will continue these efforts, but will be adding another sales layer by allowing expanded branding of our product technology through private labels with professional marketers and distributors," she continued. "This will allow increased sales to Nutra Pharma by expanding our customer base into markets not currently available to us. We have had small distribution through private labels in the past, but these new efforts will utilize developed sales channels that should see rapid growth and increase the overall awareness of our core technology; the use of cobra venom in the treatment of chronic pain and inflammation," she concluded.

Nyloxin® is a safe, non-narcotic, and non-addictive Homeopathic pain reliever for the relief of pain without impairing cognitive function. Nyloxin® offers several benefits as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents. Nyloxin® has a well-defined safety profile. Since the early 1930s, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), Asian cobra venom, has been studied in more than 46 human clinical studies. Nyloxin is available as an oral spray for systemic pain and as a topical gel for targeted pain management.

The company now markets Nyloxin on www.Nyloxin.com as well as their Amazon marketplace at www.Amazon.com/nyloxin. Pet Pain-Away is being marketed through www.PetPainAway.com. Equine Pain-Away is being marketed through www.EquinePainAway.com, while Luxury Feet is being marketed through www.LuxuryFeet.com.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away, Pet Pain-Away and Luxury Feet. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

http://www.equinepainaway.com

http://www.luxuryfeet.com

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The private label marketing for the Company's products should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nina Goldstein

877-895-5647

IR@nutrapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86503